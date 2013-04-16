  1. The Crying Game
  2. DJ Yung Educated But Unemployed
  3. Lil Drummer Boy
  4. Sofresh n’ Soclean Dion
  5. Adonis Morissette
  6. D(ean)J Rapelye
  7. Rudeboy Giuliani
  8. Duncan Hoy-Z
  9. Lil Peni$
  10. Lil Italy
  11. Lil Lion Man
  12. Lil Caesars Pizza
  13. Kings ?uest
  14. Missy Eliot Linton
  15. Missy Michelle Obama
  16. Lisa “Left Eye” Kudrow
  17. Kim Jong (F)un(k)
  18. Emilio Pucci Mane
  19. MatisYahoo!
  20. King Latifah
  21. Lil Wymyn
  22. G-Mail
  23. Snoopy Mane
  24. Two Chains
  25. Yung Trust Fund
  26. DiphThong
  27. Sau’Ron
  28. Repugg
  29. Marmalaid
  30. AK69
  31. 12 Angry Chainz
  32. 20,000 Chainz Unda Da C
  33. 101 Chainz
  34. 50 First Chainz
  35. Voltaire
  36. Lil Abner
  37. Lil BigPlanet
  38. Yung Adult Fiction
  39. Tumblr
  40. I. M. Peid
  41. Winston Church Ill
  42. Em  ji   
  43. $a$$afra$$
  44. Fiber Optiks
  45. T-Ecstasy
  46. T-Agony
  47. T-Suffering
  48. MDMT
  49. R. Kelly Clarkson
  50. Aaahh!!! Real Monsters
  51. Earl Crewneck
  52. Earl Cardigan
  53. Earl Sweatervest
  54. DJ Wagsta
  55. Afrodisijack
  56. Jesus Christ Ghetto Superstar
  57. Cock Asian
  58. Tyler the Cremator
  59. White Zinfidel
  60. Yung Kippur
  61. Fat Africa
  62. Accidental Racist
  63. Notorious N.A.A.C.P.
  64. Dem Disenfranchised Boyz
  65. Macklethorpe
  66. Sufi Mane
  67. Moulin Rogue
  68. Woody Wu
  69. Hasty Mane
  70. Pasty Mane
  71. Investment Bank$
  72. Cyberbully
  73. Mo’lasses
  74. Pussy Swiffer
  75. Xponent
  76. A Tribe Called Quipfire!
  77. Melon Balla
  78. Crib Death
  79. Stacy’s Dad
  80. iTunes
  81. Iron Mane
  82. Spider Mane
  83. Lil Bauhaus
  84. Art Brute
  85. Ghostface Pacifist
  86. Cummabundd
  87. Going Out Of Business Sale
  88. Urban Outfitted
  89. Dr GRE
  90. Pantoum
  91. Snoop Liger
  92. Villain-L
  93. Gun Owner
  94. The Decemberists’ Untitled Rap          Project
  95. Deth Cabb
  96. Da $hins
  97. Autocorrekt
  98. Lil Kimye
  99. Lunch Money Overlordz
  100. Tiger Magg
  101. Azealia Banksy
  102. Yaro
  103. Lucille Deez Ballz
  104. Halybutt
  105. Clayton Marsh
  106. Mike Shinoda
  107. $peek-EZ
  108. LOL Cool J
  109. Busta Hymen
  110. Wintafresh
  111. Pathos
  112. Falafel
  113. Lil’ iputian
  114. Fatha Time
  115. Mutha Necessity
  116. DJ Ennui
  117. Tim McRaw
  118. Yung Lanyard
  119. Yung Urban Professional
  120. Type 2Chainz Diabetes
  121. Poop Dogg
  122. Poop Doug
  123. Lonely Island real rap parody
  124. Lil Filipa Ioannou
  125. H.A.M.burglar
  126. Philip Seymour Hoffmann
  127. Thug Wife

List by Dan Abromowitz, Rafael Abrahams, Giri Nathan, Will Pinke, Eliot Linton, Elizabeth Lian & Andrew Sondern.