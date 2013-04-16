127 Unclaimed Rap Namesby Andrew Sondern, Eliot Linton, Elizabeth Lian, Giri Nathan, Rafael Abrahams, Will Pinke in on Apr 16, 2013 122 Comments
- The Crying Game
- DJ Yung Educated But Unemployed
- Lil Drummer Boy
- Sofresh n’ Soclean Dion
- Adonis Morissette
- D(ean)J Rapelye
- Rudeboy Giuliani
- Duncan Hoy-Z
- Lil Peni$
- Lil Italy
- Lil Lion Man
- Lil Caesars Pizza
- Kings ?uest
- Missy Eliot Linton
- Missy Michelle Obama
- Lisa “Left Eye” Kudrow
- Kim Jong (F)un(k)
- Emilio Pucci Mane
- MatisYahoo!
- King Latifah
- Lil Wymyn
- G-Mail
- Snoopy Mane
- Two Chains
- Yung Trust Fund
- DiphThong
- Sau’Ron
- Repugg
- Marmalaid
- AK69
- 12 Angry Chainz
- 20,000 Chainz Unda Da C
- 101 Chainz
- 50 First Chainz
- Voltaire
- Lil Abner
- Lil BigPlanet
- Yung Adult Fiction
- Tumblr
- I. M. Peid
- Winston Church Ill
- Em ji
- $a$$afra$$
- Fiber Optiks
- T-Ecstasy
- T-Agony
- T-Suffering
- MDMT
- R. Kelly Clarkson
- Aaahh!!! Real Monsters
- Earl Crewneck
- Earl Cardigan
- Earl Sweatervest
- DJ Wagsta
- Afrodisijack
- Jesus Christ Ghetto Superstar
- Cock Asian
- Tyler the Cremator
- White Zinfidel
- Yung Kippur
- Fat Africa
- Accidental Racist
- Notorious N.A.A.C.P.
- Dem Disenfranchised Boyz
- Macklethorpe
- Sufi Mane
- Moulin Rogue
- Woody Wu
- Hasty Mane
- Pasty Mane
- Investment Bank$
- Cyberbully
- Mo’lasses
- Pussy Swiffer
- Xponent
- A Tribe Called Quipfire!
- Melon Balla
- Crib Death
- Stacy’s Dad
- iTunes
- Iron Mane
- Spider Mane
- Lil Bauhaus
- Art Brute
- Ghostface Pacifist
- Cummabundd
- Going Out Of Business Sale
- Urban Outfitted
- Dr GRE
- Pantoum
- Snoop Liger
- Villain-L
- Gun Owner
- The Decemberists’ Untitled Rap Project
- Deth Cabb
- Da $hins
- Autocorrekt
- Lil Kimye
- Lunch Money Overlordz
- Tiger Magg
- Azealia Banksy
- Yaro
- Lucille Deez Ballz
- Halybutt
- Clayton Marsh
- Mike Shinoda
- $peek-EZ
- LOL Cool J
- Busta Hymen
- Wintafresh
- Pathos
- Falafel
- Lil’ iputian
- Fatha Time
- Mutha Necessity
- DJ Ennui
- Tim McRaw
- Yung Lanyard
- Yung Urban Professional
- Type 2Chainz Diabetes
- Poop Dogg
- Poop Doug
- Lonely Island real rap parody
- Lil Filipa Ioannou
- H.A.M.burglar
- Philip Seymour Hoffmann
- Thug Wife
List by Dan Abromowitz, Rafael Abrahams, Giri Nathan, Will Pinke, Eliot Linton, Elizabeth Lian & Andrew Sondern.
122 comments
P says:
Apr 21, 2013
You know, I can’t say I expected much better from a bunch of prep school kids.
Eminem says:
Jul 21, 2016
You Gotta Make Names With Depth, And Meaning, but when I Work With Dre, I get all new names that I Might Use Mtyself
Lmt says:
Aug 21, 2016
What are those names?
Rodney says:
Sep 4, 2016
Yo im da younger nigga whus bout 2 record but i dnt have rap name and no money
Anonymous says:
Dec 1, 2016
That’s true em… I remember working with you and snoop and yall wanted my name So bad. My name is Big fred
Son says:
Jun 7, 2013
LOL! These are so funny! I can’t wait to share them with my dad.
Anonymous says:
May 2, 2016
Most rappers don’t have dads tho
Anonymous says:
Jun 12, 2013
poop dog??
H.A.M. burgler says:
Mar 30, 2016
poop dogg, silly!two g’s.
Mike shinoda says:
Jun 20, 2013
Mike shinoda is the rapper from linkin park :/
carlton mentoor says:
Mar 14, 2015
Yes he is and also an guitarist ,producer and a piano player I’m a fan
baby zareah says:
Jul 22, 2013
I think non f these are good for me
Sholqan says:
Jun 29, 2015
Sounds like names that a third graded would come up with
Mak says:
Jul 26, 2013
They are bullisht Names !!!!
Froty says:
Aug 21, 2013
SHITTT HOUSE BRO THERE ALL COPPIES LIKE TWO CHAINS WTF!!!!! ORIGINAL NOT COPIES!
movie watcher 447 says:
Nov 30, 2013
These r dope shit
Verbale asholta says:
Oct 27, 2014
Fuck u movie watcher447 if u think these names are cool then u must be a wanna be fake ass raper like most these fucks today
T-Honey says:
Jun 26, 2015
lol “raper”
Anonymous says:
Oct 25, 2015
lol
Anonymous says:
May 11, 2016
fuck you
Anonymous says:
Mar 3, 2014
bich u probly r 2 chinz haha
Anonymous says:
Dec 25, 2016
This is why I hate niggers
Mooger says:
Dec 25, 2016
This is why I hate niggers
Duncan Hosie says:
Oct 2, 2013
U don’t know my life. #rapstar
Anonymous says:
Nov 10, 2013
what kind of names are this.!!!!
OkultWorld says:
Dec 5, 2013
Feel this:
Black Native
Mec
LeBlanc
Vicious
Lil Haunt
The Corleones
The Engineer
New York
And End
Bracelet
Donnie Bravo
The Court
Royal Emperor
The Count
Red Peter Pan
Zone
Jolly
Brandished Model
Ligamentz
Big Fish
Planet
Anonymous says:
Apr 5, 2015
good one nigga
Anonymous says:
Apr 5, 2015
good one nigga
me says:
Apr 28, 2015
Rim Shot
Ace wild says:
Dec 23, 2013
These names aint dope for me, find better words next time.
Tom says:
Jan 4, 2014
AK69 is one of the most famous rapper in Japan
CADIAN allen says:
Jan 24, 2014
Weird
Just some chick rapper says:
Feb 17, 2014
Two chains is in there… What the hell
alexstur9 says:
Apr 1, 2014
Its 2 chainz not Two Chainz dumbasses
Anonymous says:
Jan 13, 2016
Fuck off
Anonymous says:
Oct 19, 2016
Lol its still 2 chains no matter how it is
ALEXSTUR9 says:
Oct 19, 2016
Lol its still 2 chains no matter how it is
Anonymous says:
Apr 4, 2014
these are some SHITTY ASS rap names
Anonymous says:
May 30, 2014
My Granny would this… And she’s dead
Kevin says:
Jul 5, 2014
Whack. Ass nymz
Mitch Koosaletse says:
Jul 18, 2014
Haha… Lil Penis for the rap game. What about Em names like:
HomoSide drull
Bang Ladesh
Sniff pick
Erl Waves
Nesty Nale
DR(decade runner)
Dope Boy perly
Max Tha King
LOL…. Suggest some
killa t says:
Aug 4, 2014
we already got a 2 chainz and poop dog??? the fuck is that
aubrey drake graham says:
Aug 7, 2014
These names don’t suit a rapper like myself..urll should put names like g.b.h or rap squad or s.+.s
Anonymous says:
Oct 27, 2014
Fuck ur names to
Anonymous says:
Oct 27, 2014
An wtf dose gbh stand for grate big bag of shit
Element says:
Feb 10, 2015
for one the names are really shitty and 2nd why in the blue fuck would you give out a name to some random person and make them famous kinda sad if you ask me son..
Ashley says:
Oct 9, 2014
What about snoopLudwigg
Anonymous says:
Oct 29, 2014
The fuck .. Did I really just waste 5 minutes of my life?
Anonymous says:
Nov 2, 2014
i suggest
six pac lol
one adapting says:
Nov 2, 2014
Muther fuckers shut the fuck up who gives fuck what little shit yall think I’m probably better rappers than santas elves and if u dnt think i mk sence u don’t kno what real hip hop is cuz all yall some punk ass bitches who think yall r ull see me on mtv tlking about it bitches so stfu cuz yall ain’t real rappers unless yall get record deals some of yall post u tube vids and sounds like Mariah carrey tryna make a fat bitch impression so muther fucks wanna tlk like they got something to say bitches r fuckin gay so go grab a whold of eachothers dicks and play cuz yall won’t amount to anything ur fuckin lame i can rap a hundred fifty words per minute so now whatta u got to say
Anonymous says:
Aug 23, 2016
you have fucking issues mate calm the fuck down
Anon says:
Dec 2, 2016
i do have something to say Eminem is still better
Unknown says:
Nov 3, 2014
alright who ever clams to be a rapper shouldn’t be looking up names for them self it comes naturally so shut the fuck up saying that this shit ant any good u got trolled bitch and one adapting no ones perfect so getting a record deal is harder then just cause u supposably got one don’t mean shit and who gives a fuck if u can rap150 per mother fucking minute don’t mean anything . Just saying people don’t need to get butt hurt over simple shit like this
yung chaeda says:
Nov 9, 2014
All diz niqqas post shit ain’t ashamed of themselves, wat does a dope rapper search dem names for. Its a natural stuff dudes, go get yourselfs a life. Not adding that ah just wasted 3minutes of mah life, reading the comment all you shit busters posted. So uncool.
yung chaeda says:
Nov 9, 2014
All diz niqqas dah post shit ain’t ashamed of themselves, wat does a dope rapper search dem names for. Its a natural stuff dudes, go get yourselfs a life. Not adding that ah just wasted 3minutes of mah life, reading the comment all you shit busters posted. So uncool.
Jay says:
Nov 21, 2014
I kneed a new better names
SchoolBoyQ says:
Nov 29, 2014
Shit! What kind of name are ths this name aren’t dope at all
Anonymous says:
Dec 11, 2016
Sup niggaz
Lill_G.. game ma' nigga says:
Nov 30, 2014
Yo name some dope rappers out there?
em.aka says:
Dec 20, 2014
wow you guys are really angry people this person doesn’t know good rap names that ok, but there is no point in getting mad about it!!!!!!
Anonymous says:
Jan 2, 2015
ugh no
Lil' W says:
Jan 24, 2015
All of you motherfuckers should shut the hell up. If you all don’t like these names or if you already haves rap name, then why did you search em up for? You all are just worthless people who haven’t made a name for ya self. Don’t come running up to me for a rap name when I get a record label. I have better fucking names then this dumb ass shit. Bye…
Micklem says:
Jul 26, 2016
These names are good for em i cant find mine
Name drop says:
Jan 26, 2015
Fuck this useless names
Yo momma says:
Feb 5, 2015
You bitch ass punks can’t say shit niqqas o i net I could become more of a rap god that all you fake mufuckas
Triple 777 says:
Feb 8, 2015
there’s an already taken neme in the future and that’s triple 777
Element says:
Feb 10, 2015
for one they really are shitty names son.. and 2 why in the blue fuck would you give a random some good ass name and get them rich while you still stuck in day one where ever you are right now and don’t wanna be ..and just don’t have the money to get out sad lol
Element says:
Feb 10, 2015
for one they really are shitty names son.. and 2 why in the blue fuck would you give a random some good ass name and get them rich while you still stuck in day one where ever you are right now and don’t wanna be ..and just don’t have the money to get out sad lol but ok
Unknown says:
Mar 6, 2015
These r dumb ass name
Nieve says:
Mar 17, 2015
Type 2 chainz diabeties omg lmfao :’)
lil cale says:
Apr 8, 2015
WTF!!!!!!!! shit ass names!
PUCCI PRIEST says:
Apr 11, 2015
SEE.EM
Anonymous says:
Apr 24, 2015
lame
Tdot says:
May 4, 2015
Dumb names
Kush 100% doped8-) says:
May 4, 2015
These a very cool name you niqqas hate them coz there are not famouse yet think o rich homie quan yung thug ace hood more lyk ass hood and drake is a male duck think of tyga i could call my self lion, bever,shark octopus even mosquito you just have to sing cool songs and imagane your name is cool
Swat says:
May 9, 2015
Dope shit those name’s a f awesome coz my frnds lik them i also fill thm one hundred, lil w must cll hm self chowder or charrisma
Deaxter says:
May 19, 2015
My name is lil lion man
isaiah Aaron R says:
Jun 4, 2015
Alright just from one rapper to any dedicated non fuck asses left in the game this website blows brio…if your serious about the fact that rap is so much more than just instant fame or cool names and products and pull out your soul in exchange for a shot to chase a long held dream and realize that these prep fucks with no clue of struggle are putting jokes together that wack asses eat up for “rapper names” c’mon now if your truly a rapper after youve done your best a name will find you. I found mine
Meezus says:
Jul 1, 2015
Meh, y’all is doin shit why don’t you try ticcalon or illfig
Anonymous says:
Jul 3, 2015
lol
jyrieon says:
Jul 7, 2015
I think baby royal
Anonymous says:
Jul 12, 2015
A rap name is not a joke or something you can play with they are delicate and should be treated as such it’s people like you that have ruined the rap game and made it the piece of shit it is today. I don’t have respect for most rappers today because they traded the way and message for fame and fortune. It’s real sad to see something that was so beautiful become an ugly waste. We used rap to express our feelings, our deepest thoughts and concerns, what’s going on in the world, but now it’s just about money, drugs, and girls and honestly every time I turn on my radio I really regret it.
Anonymous says:
Jul 31, 2015
Nyamazeni mafala izi
Anonymous says:
Aug 2, 2015
Do u dumbfucks not realize that this is a joke? And u can’t just fucking pick anything for a rapper name. It has to mean something. So ur the ones looking for names on the internet who probably can’t even rap. Dumbasses…
The trap trailor says:
Aug 22, 2015
lame names
how bout:
trip trezzy
og nally
the trillah
nine eleven
dreular
nayste
sidmaile
xantrino 08
Andy O. says:
Aug 27, 2015
Anybody that’s sitting here, commenting on how stupid these rap names are, is a fucking idiot. Of course they’re stupid. Find a dictionary, and look up the word “Satire”.
Also, anybody that’s using Google to look for “Unclaimed Rap Names” for themselves in any sort of serious manner is a poser.
-Andy O.
boy says:
Sep 6, 2015
50 first chainz lol my name is boy aka boy da prince i went through this already changing names aka pappy playraw then it was aka delinquent now its aka 50 first chainz lol
Ribhu says:
Sep 27, 2015
Really
Poop Dogg??
Haha
Anonymous says:
Oct 6, 2015
Fuck this bs
Willz Mane says:
Oct 11, 2015
Complete Turn Off…Not Cool
Anonymous says:
Oct 15, 2015
My rap is J-Money cause they shit lame
Anonymous says:
Oct 20, 2015
all you suck at rapping get on my level
Anonymous says:
Dec 8, 2015
nigga man
Mad Chedda Ice says:
Dec 20, 2015
This Are Fake Ass Names…Even A Third Grade Could Hit Up Some Good Shit
Anonymous says:
Jan 28, 2016
2ooth pick
thebestrappertoevercomenthere says:
Feb 2, 2016
yall niggers all bitchy ass mudafuckers, suck my asshole.
Som-d says:
Mar 6, 2016
Lame!! Fuck this shit me out
The Bass says:
Mar 25, 2016
LOL
Anonymous says:
Apr 11, 2016
shit
Anonymous says:
Apr 20, 2016
bitch ass niggerssss
Anonymous says:
May 2, 2016
I call dummer boy
Bitches
breezy says:
May 7, 2016
those names aint dope at all……..wat the fuck
Lucas says:
May 8, 2016
50Fir$tChain$ is mine called it
Anonymous says:
May 13, 2016
Yo
Basic says:
May 26, 2016
These names a not cool
Anonymous says:
Jun 13, 2016
That th
ey all fucking suck
kido says:
Jul 1, 2016
you can name your kiids that
high voltage feat $mokey says:
Jul 5, 2016
That was the shitest thing I’ve ever seen who ever created this is a Fuck Whit
love says:
Jul 23, 2016
Anonymous u the biggest shit talkin bitch ik shit I don’t even thing anonymous is your real name I think its fuckin ridiculous that u think u tough talkin shit on a page but when u wanna fight a mma fighter like myself u just a scared little bitch hit me up when u can talk some real game
love says:
Jul 23, 2016
Bitch I have several songs out bitch u can’t even get one album with your week rapin ass how about u get on my level
sepia says:
Jul 30, 2016
This comment section tho are y’all even serious
Anonymous says:
Aug 11, 2016
kill yourselves
Ezzzy says:
Aug 29, 2016
These r fck ass name LIL PENIS!!:o
Mr.Flow says:
Aug 31, 2016
I think my name is better and no need of changing
Anonymous says:
Sep 3, 2016
Hell na bad name that niggha who made this got all kinds of gay names
find-way.net says:
Sep 7, 2016
Whether you’re naming yourself, your song, or your new rap super group, coming up with a good name is crucial to a successful rap career. While there are no “wrong” names, you should come up with something that fits you and your career. There are a million potential names out there, but only one that works for you.
Immortal Rhymes says:
Sep 26, 2016
Who’s up for pancakes?
Immortal Rhymes says:
Sep 26, 2016
Besides, who really has the determination and the skill? You guys need to be unique, because the shit that’s been said in music is almost always about the same thing. Women, money, no respect, not caring, being bog as shit, and you need to overcome mainstream tendencies, temptations and be better than the rest. Eminem did it in the beginning and that’s how he rose to stardom, and for those who don’t like him, think about tupac. You gotta be the realest botch out there. I think some of these names make good insults to rappers. Maybe they would be useful in early songs to gain and provoke people to get angry, driving your popularity through the roof. Because at the end of the day, popularity is popularity, whether good comments or bad ones are said. Eminem probably gets a ton of an t, but when you look up nest rapper or best rap song on Google it’s him. Be better than yourself. Be immortal.
To rap or not to rap says:
Sep 26, 2016
Dude these kids who did this are laughing at how much they trolled all of you cunt sandwiches
big dicky says:
Oct 25, 2016
Yung child $upport
Lit says:
Nov 16, 2016
This is trash
Logan says:
Nov 30, 2016
Eminem do you think Bucky is a good nickname?