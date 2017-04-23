90,000 Miles to Nowhereby Adam Chang on Apr 23, 2017 No Comments
I walk onto the jet bridge with an overwhelming feeling of defeat. It is the lowest I’ve felt in over a year, even in a year of particularly low lows: rejections from dream colleges, a bitter presidential election, permanent separations from friends from childhood and adolescence.
The scene—boarding a flight home after ten days in Colombia—is not supposed to be especially happy. Endings are never easy, and Medellín Airport at 1 a.m. is also not particularly uplifting. But I had imagined that any sadness would be of the nostalgic kind: longing for just a few more days of traveling and exploring, of leaving behind normal life. And even that, I had imagined, would be outweighed by many more positive sentiments: fulfillment, pride, confidence, growth. Such feelings are, after all, what we associate with travel, with seeing and experiencing the diverse parts of our world.
But walking onto the jet bridge, I only feel defeat, emptiness, disappointment. It is not supposed to end like this.
I don’t remember how I thought it was supposed to end, or if I ever even supposed that there would be an end. But I do remember that this story—this story that would end up spanning eleven months, ten countries, and just short of ninety thousand miles—began innocently, just like every other story with an utterly tragic ending. Its beginnings were so innocent, in fact, that they would never seem to foreshadow that things would end the way they did—with me on the brink of entering a lingering depression, thousands of miles away from home.
It began something like this.
In mid-August of 2015, just over a year and a half ago, I had been working in a neurology research lab for six weeks—most of my summer up to that point. Morale in the lab was low and dropping further every day; personally, each time one of my experiments failed—in other words, frequently—I would stare out the window at children playing in a nearby park and wonder why I chose to spend the summer holed up in a sterile research lab, with little to show for the time and effort I put in.
One day, mindlessly scrolling through Facebook during my lunch break, I saw a post shared by a friend about cheap flights to Amsterdam departing from our local airport. One set of dates lined up perfectly with my spring break the next year. I’m not sure what it was that spurred a sudden yearning to go to Amsterdam—perhaps my boredom with sitting in a research lab, perhaps envy that my friends and even my co-workers were instead taking exotic trips out of the country, perhaps a desire to mark the beginning of adulthood with something exciting. Spring break would fall two weeks after my eighteenth birthday. But I soon had an email from American Airlines in my inbox titled “E-Ticket Confirmation.”
For the twenty-four hours after I made the booking—the grace period in which I could cancel the reservation for free—my mind was consumed with justifying the purchase. Not so much to my parents, who have always encouraged independence as well as trusted me to use my own money responsibly, but to myself: who was I to spend hundreds of dollars on a trip to Europe? What would I even do there by myself?
My family never traveled very much, I remember reasoning. Eighteen years of life, and I’ve only been to two countries outside of the U.S. My justifications, of course, were grounded in an impregnable sense of entitlement—especially for a seventeen-year-old whose family had traveled more than most American families—but I quickly came to view the trip as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see the world and test my independence.
Eight months later, it is March 22, 2016—three days before spring break, but also the day that three coordinated suicide bombings take place in Brussels, Belgium.
At dinner, my parents voice their concerns about my trip for the first time. They bring up the terrorist attacks but also general safety issues; I calmly refute each of their anxieties and tell them that travel in western Europe is safe, that “we can’t let the terrorists win.” But I don’t share my own concerns about the trip, which center on the inherent loneliness of traveling solo.
“¿Qué planea hacer hoy?” one of my roommates in the hostel asks me. “What are you planning on doing today?”
“No sé. Creo que voy a explorar unos barrios de la ciudad,” I respond—“I’m not sure but I’m thinking of exploring some of the city’s neighborhoods.” “He oído que—”
“¿Quieres ir conmigo al museo del Louvre?” she interrupts before I can finish my sentence, asking me if I want to visit the Louvre with her. We had only met in the room the night before, exchanged a few words in Spanish—hushed so as to not wake the others sleeping in the room—but her invitation does not surprise me. A few days ago, before I arrived in Europe, I would have outright rejected the offer: who asks someone they barely know to spend the day with them? But soon after landing in Amsterdam I discovered the friendliness with which solo travelers are treated on the road. I easily strike up conversations in restaurants and bars, while waiting in lines, and even just passing people on the street. I spend several of my days exploring Amsterdam and Paris with other travelers I meet. In Paris, I spend my nights hanging out in the hostel with a group of high schoolers from Spain, hearing and telling stories and rebuffing their (frequent) pleas for me to buy them alcohol.
This camaraderie that I experience captivates me so much that the night before I fly home, when I buy stroopwafels—syrupy Dutch cookies—for my friends and my family, I buy extra to offer to my seatmates on the flight home, with the hope of perhaps sparking a conversation or two.
Soon after returning from Europe, I look for places to visit over my school’s extended Memorial Day break. Memorial Day is less than two months away, but I desperately want to relive my time in Europe—spend long evenings talking to new friends from far-off countries and unimaginable backgrounds, walk around exploring a foreign city’s museums and neighborhoods and idiosyncrasies for hours at a time, not have to think at all about normal life back in New Jersey. The “explore map” feature on Google Flights reveals an irresistibly cheap destination to fly to over the dates of my break: Guatemala. After spending a few hours researching the country—reading enough blog posts and forum topics to fight my preconceived understandings of Central America as completely unsafe—I book flights to Guatemala City.
Safety, of course, is not my only concern—even though the flights are cheap (less than what flights to Disney World typically cost), money is still money. But I easily justify the expenditure with the excuse that I’m “making up” for not having traveled much in the past, as well as the fact that I’m paying for everything with money I’ve worked hard for.
A few weeks later, near the end of my senior year of high school, I apply to a gap year program offered by the university I plan to attend. In the words of the program itself, it is a “tuition-free program that allows a select number of incoming freshmen to engage in nine months of University-sponsored service at one of five international locations…aiming to provide participants with greater international perspective and intercultural skills, an opportunity for personal growth and reflection, and a deeper appreciation of service in both a local and international context.”
Two words in the long description make the program instantly appealing to me: “tuition-free” and “international.” It is, in essence, an opportunity to travel through, live in, and become a part of some distant society. My parents are skeptical of the idea, but I incessantly try to convince them of the benefits of such an experience: “I’ll become more independent and self-sufficient and able to live in less comfortable environments,” “If eight days in Europe could alter my worldview, then one year in Brazil/Bolivia/China/India/Senegal would do so much more,” and so on.
On my application essay explaining why I want to devote a year to this program, I write about such benefits, about “independence” and “leaving my comfort zone” and “gaining cultural and socioeconomic perspectives.” I devote a couple paragraphs to discussing how sheltered I’ve always been, having lived in the same place for fourteen years — or my life entire, if one makes the faultless generalization that all of suburban New Jersey is the same. I talk about a quote from Walden, spew some bullshit about how this program will give me the same opportunity that Thoreau had at Walden Pond and look how nice that turned out.
I experience my first major travel screwup on the way to Guatemala.
In Mexico City, I find out that my connecting flight has been delayed, with its new arrival time into Guatemala City too late for me to catch any shuttles from the airport to my destination, Antigua, a town around an hour away. I decide to try and find someone on my flight who would share a taxi to Antigua; taking a taxi by myself would be unsafe, and staying overnight at the airport Crowne Plaza would be prohibitively expensive. I can speak decent Spanish, I reassure myself, so finding someone won’t be very difficult.
Thirty minutes before our new boarding time, I begin asking seated passengers if they would be willing to share a taxi to Antigua, but failed to find a single person even headed to Guatemala. It turns out that flights to Tijuana, Veracruz, Oaxaca, and Guadalajara—and probably five other Aeroméxico destinations—are all boarding from the same bus gate in the next half hour. Nobody knows if it is their flight that’s boarding, so everyone just swarms the gate agent each time they hear an announcement.
It finally comes time for my flight to board, but I still have not found anyone heading to Antigua, much less someone willing to share a taxi. As I join the blob of people trying to get their boarding passes scanned, I realize that I now only have two options: either be stranded in a dangerous Central American city alone in the middle of the night, or absolutely embarrass myself now. I choose the latter, and begin screaming over the crowd: “¿Hay alguien que va a Antigua? ¡Antigua! ¡Antigua!”—“Is there anyone going to Antigua? Antigua! Antigua!”
I continue yelling for a few minutes, while the gate agent gives me dirtier and dirtier looks (I feel sorry for him, but I care more about not having to sleep on the sidewalk outside of Guatemala City Airport). Eventually, a lady makes her way over from the jet bridge with another woman in tow. I explain my situation—give her the sob story I have not yet had the chance to share—and she quickly tells me that the other lady, Betty, is from Antigua and would be happy to accompany me, and that I need not have any safety concerns because Betty is a lawyer and an important figure in the community. Relief sets in; I try to memorize Betty’s face as the crowd tears us apart.
A few hours later, at Guatemala City Airport, Betty and I meet just after customs. We exit the airport together; I give her a curious look when we pass the two or three waiting taxis. She points at a car nearby and tells me that her family drove here to pick her up. A girl slightly younger than me jumps out of the car with a dog in her arms; Betty introduces her to me as her daughter Andrea. Andrea warmly welcomes me to Guatemala and we shake hands; from her friendliness, it seems as if she thinks nothing of letting a possibly murderous stranger into her family’s car.
On a van journey leaving Antigua a few days later, an expatriate seated next to me introduces himself by bragging that it is his first time on a tourist shuttle, that before this he had entirely relied on chicken buses—converted American school buses used by the locals, with few comforts and even fewer safety standards. I ask him how long he has lived in the country, what brought him to Guatemala.
“I was doing some volunteering around here—I used to be a doctor in the States. Was only supposed to stay three or four days. It’s been four years. Just fell in love with the place. Gave up the practice back home and all. I’ve been telling everyone that I’ll spend the rest of my life here,” he explains. I tell him that I can’t imagine ever doing that, can’t imagine ever planning for a few days somewhere but staying for four years. Secretly, I wonder if I will ever be able to find a place like that.
Later, as we drive through the countryside, he begins to name and describe several of the small towns that we pass. I ask him how he knows about so many places in the middle of nowhere.
“I’ve come out to each of these towns a couple of times,” he replies.
“How does that work? Where do you even stay?”
“There’s no Airbnb out here, and probably not any place you’d call a hotel. But I just start looking around on the street, and there’s always been places to stay.”
“You’re not scared of staying at random places on the street? What if you get robbed? Bitten by bedbugs?”
“You just gotta be careful,” he says, laughing. “It’s a different way to travel, but once you’ve done it a few times, you’ll feel pretty confident about it. It takes experience, that’s all.” I smile and nod along to what he says, even though I strongly doubt that I will ever be confident enough to travel like that.
After a few hours, we arrive at a small urban center called Sololá. The city brings on an uneasy sensation within me: incandescent orange streetlights warmly illuminate the avenues, children play near the main square, and people stroll around the streets eating and talking and laughing, but I feel an endless disconnect between the inside of the van and the city outside, an irreconcilable unfamiliarity between the foreigners passing through and the locals enjoying the night.
“It almost feels supernatural,” I say to the expat. “It looks like such a warm and lively place, but I feel like a complete outsider.”
“It’s a special place,” he answers. “Takes a while to get used to.”
“You’ve been here too?” I ask. The more he says, the more I envy him—envy his opportunity to have visited and experienced places off the beaten path, envy his ability to have shed his standing as an outsider and integrated himself into a new society.
“This is where I live,” he says, before quickly exiting into the dark and unfamiliar.
On board my flight back from Guatemala, a lady passing by in the aisle smiles at me and says “¡Hola! Good to see you again!” I rack my brain trying to think of how I know her before realizing that she was the one in Mexico City who had introduced me to her friend—and my savior—Betty. Before my mind can process the serendipity of this encounter, before I realize that our meeting once more can only be the work of divine providence, she is already several rows back.
I wait for her after landing to thank her once again, and we begin talking while waiting in line for passport control. She asks me about my travels, my family, my schooling, and tells me about her own life. Eventually the topic circles back to Betty; I ask how they know each other.
“Oh, we just met in Mexico City, in the airport,” she replies. “Truly kind woman, wasn’t she? And did you know that her son passed away a few weeks ago, too, not long before we all met each other? In a motorcycle crash. Extremely tragic.” My heart skips a beat the moment I hear this; my thoughts gravitate to how Betty could have possibly agreed to take a stranger into her car just days after the death of a child, likely with nothing on her mind but loss. I commit this episode to my memory as an instance of genuine, unconditional kindness that I will never forget—an experience to recount whenever I’m asked what travel has taught me about the world.
I find out soon after getting back that I am not accepted to the gap year program. The news saddens me more than any of the college rejections I received, likely because of how much value I’ve come to put on exploring the world.
I’m not ready for college, I think to myself. One year in India or Brazil or China—or anywhere really—would have done so much for me. My mind drifts to all of the opportunities I will miss out on, all of the benefits of the program that I had mentioned in my application: independence, perspective, adaptiveness, growth.
A line in the rejection email advises me to promptly reach out to one of my university’s deans if I plan to take a gap year by myself. I briefly think about the possibility but realize that it will never be more than a pipe dream: it’d be extremely expensive, and my parents would never support it anyway.
In the shower that night, I decide that I will take a sort of “gap year” anyway—by myself, and without putting off college for a year—by traveling during times off from college. After I dry off, I begin researching flights and destinations. Within a few days, I have confirmations in my email inbox for trips to Thailand and Vietnam over the first two breaks of freshman year.
I first began to develop doubts about travel—began to question the unqualified enthusiasm with which I had applied to the gap year program—during a twenty-hour overnight train ride in China, which I visit the summer before starting college. My most vivid memories of Chinese sleeper trains from past visits to the country, five and nine years prior, involved train cars filled with overactive children and ill-mannered nong min (literally “farmer” or “peasant,” but by and large how we refer to unpolished lower- or middle-class folk more generally). In those memories, there was always obnoxiously loud conversation, children running and jumping everywhere, the pervasive odor of hot and sour instant noodles, the shells of sunflower seeds spat onto chairs and tables and even the floor.
At the start of this more recent train ride, however, I could tell that circumstances had changed. The shrink-wrapped bowls of ramen and plastic pouches of sunflower seeds were still there, but the atmosphere was less jovial and less hearty, less communal and more private. The children who used to eagerly approach strangers in the train car were now glued to mobile phones; waving or even smiling at them was met by suspicious glares from their parents. Adults and teenagers were largely the same, uninterested in talking to or even acknowledging the presence of their fellow travelers. Gone were the times when six or seven middle-aged men would sit around a small table drinking baijiu—strong liquor—and engaging in laughter-filled conversation that would eventually include everyone sitting nearby. Now the environment had come to resemble something like a New York City commuter train. Things had become more civilized and more orderly, but there was no more culture, no more community, no more compassion.
After a few unsuccessful attempts to make conversation, I retreated to my upper-level bunk to watch movies downloaded on my phone, thinking only about how much I miss the nong min whose presence I used to hold so much contempt for.
The rest of my time in China leaves me feeling largely the same. Traveling through the country upends close to every positive conviction I have about travel, every uplifting impression of the world I had developed in Europe and Guatemala.
Looking back, I’m sure that the way in which I traveled deserved some blame: I spent more than two months in the country, long enough for even the most open-minded to develop disdain for a place, and many of the cities I visited to see relatives simply weren’t tourist destinations. But what frustrated me most about traveling through China—and I’m sure of this—was something external: the absolute lack of positive human interaction, with locals as well as with other travelers.
That I’m of Chinese descent and can speak the language fluently (if laughably) certainly played a part in this: I learned after a few days in the country to speak in English whenever asking strangers for favors, so as to garner the big-heartedness that is almost universally lavished on tourists everywhere in the world. But more problematic were certain patterns of behavior, certain side effects of the country’s modernization and embrace of neoliberalism—an incredible distrust of strangers, a consuming fixation with mobile phones—that made engaging with other people not worthwhile or downright impossible. Of course, I was not blameless: over time, my disheartening experiences made me less and less likely to try to begin conversations with strangers, essentially trapped in a tragic cycle of dejection and isolation.
One of my travel companions fumbles with a bag of marijuana we bought earlier in the day. She pinches some of it out and sprinkles it on the joint I’m rolling, explaining that I’ve added too little and “it’ll just burn faster than we can hit it.” By this time, we know that whatever we bought isn’t really cannabis—or at least, isn’t even remotely strong cannabis—but we keep rolling and smoking it anyway. We had bought the bag halfway through an eight-hour hike from an innocent elderly Chinese lady waiting by the side of the mostly empty trail, who sold us—probably her only customers for the whole day—the marijuana for only 40 renminbi, around six dollars.
Maybe it’s the novelty of those circumstances that keeps us rolling and smoking, or perhaps it’s just the tranquility of it all: we are sitting on the back porch of a guesthouse we have to ourselves, surrounded only by trees and mountains and silence. Our bodies are exhausted but we feel completely at ease; our minds think about nothing except the stories we tell each other and the beauty of our environment and what we want for breakfast the next morning. A summer breeze, the one named in what seems like every piece of classic Chinese poetry, cools us down as our stories become more solemn, as our joints burn to their ends.
This hour or so of absorbing unspoiled nature and hearing about each other’s lives and relishing our surroundings’ peacefulness is the highlight of my time in China (ironic, isn’t it, that there’s nothing Chinese about any of this). It’s the one experience that keeps me from completely discarding my once-unquestioned belief that travel is more than simply seeing interesting places.
It’s also the experience that came closest to never happening. Numerous factors made deciding to do the hike an extremely unappealing choice: summer, the region’s rainy season, is the most dangerous and least popular time to hike; the trail is long and lacks basic amenities; and so on. But it was my dismal experience traveling through China, in a spectacular feat of irony, that caused me to somehow end up on the trail anyway. Frustration developed with the country’s typical tourist attractions—temples, commercialized “traditional villages,” hikes that were little more than climbing stone steps, more temples—made me long for something unique, something off the beaten path. Giving up on trying to talk to locals and Chinese tourists led me to focus on interacting with other foreigners…and eventually to meet the three British girls with whom I would end up hiking. Revulsion towards the country’s overdeveloped cities sent me to the country’s rural interior, and once there, into the wilderness.
Near the end of our perfect evening on the porch, the British girls and I see the owner of the guesthouse approaching us. We prepare ourselves to hear him tell us to put away the joints. But he only says, “The stars are out and very bright tonight.” We look up—it is beautiful.