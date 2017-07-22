After a Certain Number of Leaguesby Nicolette D’Angelo on Jul 22, 2017 No Comments
Morning light,
I take the sad fact of my body
to the kitchen table
at least part time
trying to find somewhere
to put it for a living.
(Eat everything,
eat nothing?
“Still die.”)
This process might look impressive from far away,
in certain contexts.
I guess it looks like hunting.
Now I just spill milk on my chest
pretending you’ll unsee it, couldn’t imagine it happening
in the first place. You’ve said
I remind you of those deep water
high stress fish:
cakey eyes, headlights that make sense
in pitch nothing but
when taken to surface
explode. I had to tell you
“explode” isn’t really the word,
too sensational —
instead
their cell membranes
decompress without the proper prodding,
easing form, melting fat, brains
get stuck in mouths (so much for
selective barriers).
In bed, feeling less finite than ever
I dream a dream so I can remember
rubbing my face against yours
at the right pressure for
opening oysters,
pearls everywhere