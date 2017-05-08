I find clues in the smalls of her body,

9 o’clock palimpsest

11 o’clock spoon

Sheets steeped in the scent of powdered

milk.

I am humid in the smalls of her body

   10 o’clock peek-a-boo

   12 o’clock Looney Tune

Breath soured in the dowry of

milk-cum-laude.

I am come of age in the smalls of her body

   11 o’clock honeysuckle

   1 o’clock nip and tuck

In the morning, steeped in mammalian

tears.

I slide in the smalls of her body

As we slip over each other and under.

I strip into the skin of who I want to be,

Stretching quickly and without mercy.

   12 o’clock struck

   12 o’clock almost

Shuddering into stiff peaks, an offering

called

Milk of magnesia.

She soothes the heartburn of swallowing.