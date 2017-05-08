Milk cum laudeby Somi Jun on May 8, 2017 No Comments
I find clues in the smalls of her body,
9 o’clock palimpsest
11 o’clock spoon
Sheets steeped in the scent of powdered
milk.
I am humid in the smalls of her body
10 o’clock peek-a-boo
12 o’clock Looney Tune
Breath soured in the dowry of
milk-cum-laude.
I am come of age in the smalls of her body
11 o’clock honeysuckle
1 o’clock nip and tuck
In the morning, steeped in mammalian
tears.
I slide in the smalls of her body
As we slip over each other and under.
I strip into the skin of who I want to be,
Stretching quickly and without mercy.
12 o’clock struck
12 o’clock almost
Shuddering into stiff peaks, an offering
called
Milk of magnesia.
She soothes the heartburn of swallowing.