Morning in Seven Glimpsesby Kirit Limperis on Aug 20, 2017
1
Evening stays in the sheets
as Morning rises barefoot to set the kettle
and run cold water
down her neck
2
My grandparents like to wake up
and eat blueberry oatmeal on the porch,
waving to passing Morning,
her swaying hips
and brown-buckled satchel
3
In her thumb, Morning holds
the chins of the children
dozing in backpacks
beneath the bus stops
4
the one time Morning drank coffee:
the day ran straight into the night
like a thunderclap
5
Sometimes she woke from a bad dream
to find her father’s outline
by the kitchen sink.
his round unshaved face cast over
her water glass
in a bright gray light
6
Sleeping in on a weekend
I think of Morning
only as a small angel,
kissing my forehead
and then sauntering on
7
her socks are never white, but orange.
they are the first thing seen
when she comes up the pavement
smelling like her mother’s perfume.